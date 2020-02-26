The titular “monster” of The Invisible Man may be unseeable, but it s themes—of abusive relationships and their lasting impact on victims—are loud and clear. That brazen metaphor is exactly what drew Elisabeth Moss to the project, writer/director Leigh Whannell’s fresh take on the classic Universal Studio horror icon. Ahead of The Invisible Man’s February 28th release, we spoke with the actor about the film’s relevant themes, and why horror has always been such a potent vessel for exploring real-world issues. Moss also told us how it feels to be labeled a “fearless actor,” and explained how coffee grounds were part of one of The Invisible Man’s more difficult scenes to film.

Advertisement