The line between movies and TV got blurrier in 2020

Clockwise from top: American Utopia (Photo: David Lee/HBO); Bad Education (Photo: JoJo Whilden/HBO); Small Axe: Red, White And Blue (Photo: Will Robson-Scott/Amazon Studios) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

Once upon a time, movies and television were mortal enemies, and pretty easy to tell apart, too. But the lines that once separated these two mediums have been blurring for a while now—a process that’s only been accelerated by the rise of streaming platforms, where everything is just content for the algorithm. And this year, as movie theaters closed their doors in the face of a deadly pandemic and people began watching everything at home, the distinction between big and small screen entertainment seemed less relevant than ever. But have we really reached the point where the two are one and the same? On this week’s episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are joined by a very special guest, TV Club editor Danette Chavez, to discuss our strange new media landscape. Don’t worry: Twin Peaks comes up, of course.

Advertisement

Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcast, Push The Envelope.