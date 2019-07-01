After he terrorized us in the dark with his debut feature, director Ari Aster is back with his follow-up, Midsommar, “a dread-soaked cinematic fairytale where a world of darkness unfolds in broad daylight.” Ahead of its release on Wednesday, we sat down with the Wills of the cast—William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Vilhelm Blomgren—to talk about the film, its dark humor, and why, even though most of the film is shot in broad daylight, there’s really no safe time to watch the movie if you’re averse to horror.

