The most popular movies on Netflix, reviewed by The A.V. Club

Clockwise from top left: Murder Mystery (Netflix); Extraction (Netflix); Spenser Confidential (Netflix); Triple Frontier (Netflix); The Wrong Missy (Netflix); Bird Box (Netflix); The Old Guard (Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Netflix broke years-old tradition last week when it released viewership numbers of what it says are its most popular movies—only to then pop up two days later to say a new movie has catapulted into the top five just three days after release. Of course, all this data is to be taken with a grain of salt given that (a) there’s no way to independently verify this information and (b) Netflix counts people who watched at least two minutes of movie, meaning someone could hypothetically watch a single scene, turn off the movie, never come back to finish it, and then still apparently count toward this total.

All that aside, just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s quality—so we’ve compiled excerpts of our thoughts on all their “most popular” movies; just click the movie title to read more. (We also have a list of what we think are the “best” movies on the service, if you’d prefer that. There is a tiny bit of overlap.)

A note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window.