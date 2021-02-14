Zack Snyder’s Justice League Screenshot : YouTube

This morning, HBO Max released a new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. “the Snyder cut,” a.k.a. “a very expensive remake of a movie that people generally didn’t like the first time around but now it’s four hours long and Zack Snyder has been given free reign to do whatever the hell he wants with it.” As you can probably guess, the new trailer is extremely serious and dramatic, which at least befits the amount of internet fervor that Snyder loyalists have built up for every little scrap of information about this thing, but it all might seem a little, you know, ridiculous to the non-converted—especially considering how much of this is CG monsters hurling CG energy blasts at CG superheroes.

In terms of tangible differences to the original movie, there are some obvious ones, but it seems like the bulk of them might be relegated to the “Knightmare” sequence where Ben Affleck’s Batman has a dream about the armies of Darkseid showing up to take over Earth. In the original, it was just Batman with a coat and a gun getting captured by an Evil Superman, but in this one there are some more big spaceships blowing stuff up and (based on the lighting) it seems like Darkseid and his Black Order (oh, wait, that’s the other guy) might be showing up in the “Knightmare” as well. Thankfully, Batman has a friendly face to keep him company… well, he seems friendly at least, since he has a big smile and no forehead tattoos indicating his current mental state. (It’s Jared Leto’s Joker, the guy we all loved in Suicide Squad!)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available on HBO Max on March 18, and then we can all finally move on with our lives.

