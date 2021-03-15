Photo : Richard Harbaugh ( Getty Images )

One of our last hurrahs pre-pandemic was the 2020 Oscars. Back then, our biggest worry was the possibility of Joker winning Best Picture, and we all celebrated when the Academy tried to redeem itself for Green Book’s victory the previous year by giving Parasite the biggest award of the night. Things seemed hopeful then. We were such suckers.

But we’re still a year into the pandemic, so that means we get our first even-more-awkward Oscars. With continued concerns over social distancing, the 93rd Academy Awards will be held in two locations this year: The Dolby Theatre (where it’s been held since 2002) and Union Station. Reports that the Academy was considering Union Station for the April 25 ceremony circulated last week; they were confirmed during this morning’s livestream announcing the nominees.

Yes, it’s the railway station, not a cool DIY venue. And yes, it’s quite an odd choice! But to be fair, it’s been a filming location for tons of blockbusters like Blade Runner and The Dark Knight Rises, so might as well make it part of Hollywood’s biggest night. Here’s what we don’t know yet: Will the Oscars forego having a host again this year? And will these A-listers have to use shitty toilets just like the rest of us peasants? At least it sounds like we’ll be spared from the Golden Globes’ Zoom awkwardness, so cheers to that.