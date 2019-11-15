With Trump’s impeachment inquiry in full swing, it’s easy to myopically think that he’s the only president in recent history who faced problems during his administration. And yet, viewers of The Report will discover that both George W. Bush and Barack Obam a were dealing with crises of torture, cover-ups, and investigative repression during their administrations.

The A.V. Club talked to Scott Z. Burns, the director of The Report about all this earlier this fall at the Toronto International Film Festival. He was joined by Daniel Jones, a congressional investigator who is played by Adam Driver in the film.