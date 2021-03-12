Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Russo Brothers on why Cherry is a love letter to the industrial Midwest

Marah Eakin
It’s no coincidence that The Russo Brothers found and identified with Nico Walker’s autobiography Cherry. They’d all grown up in the same neighborhood outside Cleveland—albeit separated by a couple decades—and the Russos felt like they understood Walker on a deeper level than most other creators would. As they told The A.V. Club, they knew the guys Walker was writing about—metaphorically, at least—and they knew the feeling of listless aimlessness that can come from being stuck in a do-nothing job in a town that’s seen better days. Cherry, they tell us, is their love letter to the industrial Midwest—blight, grit, stick-to-it optimism and all.

If you want to hear even more from the Russo family, check out the below interview with Angela Russo Otstot, who co-wrote Cherry’s screenplay with Jessica Goldberg. We talk to the two of them about how they found their way into the story, and where they connected with the characters.

Cherry is in select theaters now as well as on Apple TV Plus.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

