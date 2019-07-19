Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

The Russo brothers Anthony and Joe are now Comic-Con royalty, thanks to their work in the MCU, which recently concluded with Avengers: Endgame. So needless to say, they received a heroes’ welcome when they took to the Hall H stage today for their panel, and proceeded to discuss whatever the hell they felt like, with nary an audience Q&A, happily. (They probably could’ve pointed at the crowd and said, “And you’ll like whatever we give and come back for more, peons!” and people would have roared in approval.)



As ComicBook.com reports, the talk was of course filled with discussions of the last two Avengers films. Who ruined the most takes? Anthony Mackie and Mark Ruffalo. (The former for cracking jokes, the latter for getting “lost in the moment.”) Would they consider coming back to Marvel to tackle the iconic Secret Wars storyline? Joe Russo quips that he thinks a six-film series might do the trick.

They then talked a little about reteaming with Tom Holland for the upcoming bank robberies and addiction drama Cherry, scheduled to come out next year. They’ve also got another film starring Chris Hemsworth in production under their new AGBO studio banner, and they’ve joined forces with yet another Marvel hero, Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman, for the crime thriller 21 Bridges. And that last one just got an all-new trailer, which you can see below:

That wasn’t all for the busy pair. As producers, they have a Magic: The Gathering animated project in development for Netflix, an adaption of sci-fi novel The Electric State (with It direct Andy Muscietti tapped to direct), an adaptation of ‘80s indie comic GrimJack, and a live-action reboot of the old 1970s animated series Battle Of The Planets, the last of which they say they’d love to direct, as well. The panel ended with a new trailer for Avengers: Endgame’s home release, which includes new behind the scenes footage and a deleted scene involving Rocket Raccoon and Iron Man. So, you know, we can probably count the minutes until that makes its way online.

