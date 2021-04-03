The Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer has some extremely weird cameos in it

Space Jam: A New Legacy Screenshot : YouTube

After years of anticipation (from the kind of people for whom “LeBron James and Bugs Bunny are finally friends now!” is a highly anticipated event, leastways), the first trailer for Space Jam sequel A New Legacy has finally arrived. And, sure enough: This does appear to be a film in which an AI Don Cheadle forces James to play basketball with Yosemite Sam in order to save his son from a terrible fate of not wanting to play basketball with LeBron James.



The wildest aspect of the trailer, though, is one that was heavily hinted at in those Entertainment Weekly photos from a few weeks back: The fact that A New Legacy is operating as a sort of Warner Bros.-exclusive spin on Ready Player One, complete with appearances from King Kong, the Iron Giant, and—thanks to Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts writer Ben Mekler for pointing this out on Twitter—some of the violent anti-social gangsters from A Clockwork Orange. Have fun explaining that one to the kids, folks!

Get out of here, Scoob Screenshot : YouTube

Oh, whoa: While pulling that screenshot (and looking closely at a few others), we also noticed: A couple of War Boys from Mad Max: Fury Road, multiple incarnations of various Batman villains (Joker fight! Joker fight!) and The Mask. Y’all, why is The Mask in Space Jam 2?

Anyway: Daffy Duck is also there.

Space Jam: A New Legacy comes on and slams, and welcomes to the jam on July 16, in theaters and on HBO Max.