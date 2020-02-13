The thing about The Thing About Harry is that it’s not trying to fool anyone: it’s a romantic comedy through and through. With a tip of the hat to When Harry Met Sally (and even Hitchcock’s The Trouble With Harry before it), the Freeform original movie hopes to carve out some more space in the genre for LGBTQ stories. This one centers on Sam (Jake Borelli) who reluctantly agrees to take his former high school bully Harry (Niko Terho)—who has since come out of the closet—with him on a road trip to a wedding back in their hometown. Anyone even vaguely familiar with romantic comedies can guess where things go for this odd couple, but part of the joy of The Thing About Harry is its earnest embrace of the genre from a queer perspective. At this year’s winter TCA press tour, we sat down with star Jake Borelli to talk about his excitement over the role and what it means for him to see a classic will-they-won’t-they relationship play out between two men.

