Chris Pratt Photo : Amazon Studios

Honestly, chucking Chris Pratt 30 years into the future is a pretty solid movie concept on its own (In a world... where Chris Pratt is sent... away), but a sci-fi action flick where he does that to fight aliens alongside some very good co-stars is also fine. Initially delayed by the pandemic, as so many things were, The Tomorrow War is finally heading to an Amazon Prime near you this summer. Behold, the first teaser:



Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War co-stars Sam Richardson, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K.. Simmons, BETTY GILPIN, Jasmine Matthews, and Mike Mitchell (aka Mr. Slice, aka Spoonman), and hits Amazon Prime on July 2. Here’s the official synopsis: