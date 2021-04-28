Honestly, chucking Chris Pratt 30 years into the future is a pretty solid movie concept on its own (In a world... where Chris Pratt is sent... away), but a sci-fi action flick where he does that to fight aliens alongside some very good co-stars is also fine. Initially delayed by the pandemic, as so many things were, The Tomorrow War is finally heading to an Amazon Prime near you this summer. Behold, the first teaser:
Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War co-stars Sam Richardson, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K.. Simmons, BETTY GILPIN, Jasmine Matthews, and Mike Mitchell (aka Mr. Slice, aka Spoonman), and hits Amazon Prime on July 2. Here’s the official synopsis:
In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.