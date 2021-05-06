The trailer for Netflix's Sailor Moon movie looks suitably intense

Sailor Moon Eternal Image : Netflix

It’s no secret that Netflix has been committed to expanding its anime properties over the last few years; in addition to commissioning its own shows (including Castlevania and Neo Yokio (to say nothing of projects like the long-in-the-works live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation), the streamer has also voraciously scooped up other projects and series in hopes of hooking the animation-loving hordes. Among its bigger coups of late: Securing the rights to the new two-part Sailor Moon movie, Sailor Moon Eternal, which it’s set to air on June 3. And, hey, look: Trailer!



Eternal is the first Sailor Moon film to run in Japanese theaters in more than 20 years, acting as a continuation to the 2014 TV series Sailor Moon Crystal. (Which shouldn’t be confused with the redub of the original Sailor Moon show that also started around that time, and which was also licensed by Viz Media.) As a continuation of a franchise that helped teach the Western world that “Teen superheroes fight evil with the power of love” and “Whoops, here comes the apocalypse” weren’t mutually exclusive, the trailer for the film looks suitably intense, even if there are a lot of scantily-clad clown girls in the mix. (Evil scantily-clad clown girls, we probably should note.)

Both parts of Sailor Moon Eternal arrive on Netflix on June 3. Stephanie Sheh, who’s been voicing Sailor Moon (in both the redub and Crystal) since 2014, will reprise her role for the films.