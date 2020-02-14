Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The visual effects are new and improved, but Sonic The Hedgehog is still a slog

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Welcome back to another episode of Film Club. Today, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife sit down to discuss Sonic The Hedgehog, Paramount’s completely unnecessary adaptation of the beloved 90s video game character. Sure, the redesigned visual effects are less horrifying, but they can’t save this movie from being a total slog.

You can watch the video version above, or listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of Downhill, later today. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Katie Rife

