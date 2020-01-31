Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The watches and wigs are superb, but The Rhythm Section didn't vibe with our critics

Katie Rife
 and Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
Filed to:The Rhythm Section
Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. Film editor A.A. Dowd is unable to join us this week, as he is in Park City, Utah covering this year’s Sundance Film Festival—check out his excellent coverage here. In his place, senior writer Katie Rife is joined by contributor Ignatiy Vishnevetsky to discuss this week’s new releases. First up is Reed Morano’s The Rhythm Section, a spy thriller starring Blake Lively that has little to offer outside of its outstanding wigs.

