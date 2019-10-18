The Zombieland cast on why the sequel is worth the "double tap"

It’s been 10 years, but “zom-com” sequel Zombieland: Double Tap hopes audiences are still eager to see stars Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin trade quips and zombie kills like nothing has changed. But, of course, things have changed. For example, Harrelson didn’t even recognize his co-star, Abigail Breslin, their first day on set together—to his credit, she was only 12 when production started on Zombieland. That was one of the many things we lea rned when we sat down with the cast this month to discuss why they were so eager to return for Double Tap a decade later. We also chatted with series newcomers Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson who shared what they believe makes the 2009 original so special.

