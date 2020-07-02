The Outpost Photo : Screen Media

Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom fight the Taliban in The Outpost (VOD July 3), a war movie based on the nonfiction novel by Jake Tapper. Infection fears may provide the horror thriller The Beach House (Shudder July 9) an extra charge of unease. Stage, film, and television star Olympia Dukakis gets the documentary profile treatment in Olympia (virtual theaters July 10). Don’t worry, it’s not another zombie movie—the undead of We Are Little Zombies (virtual theaters July 10) are four Japanese orphans who form a punk band in this colorful Sundance favorite. One month after Da 5 Bloods, along comes Never Too Late (virtual theaters July 10), starring James Cromwell as a Vietnam veteran and one-time POW plotting an allegedly comical escape from a retirement home. As its title suggests, Fatal Affair (Netflix July 16) is the latest spin on Fatal Attraction, pitting a lawyer (Nia Long) against a dangerously obsessed admirer (Omar Epps). Jenny Slate breaks from her comedy roots to play a painter who finds love in the secluded Norway of The Sunlit Night (VOD July 17). Southern Gothic writer Flannery O’Connor also gets the documentary profile treatment in Flannery (virtual theaters July 17). Lucy Hale breaks out of the Blumhouse for the bawdy (and loosely factual) sex comedy of A Nice Girl Like You (VOD July 17). Speaking of supposedly true stories, Jeff Daniels adapts his ripped-from-life play Guest Artist (digital platforms July 21), starring as a bitter Michigan playwright who meets one of his fans. There’s even more semi-autobiography in Yes, God, Yes (virtual theaters July 24; VOD and digital platforms July 28), directed by Obvious Child cowriter Karen Maine and starring Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer as a horny Catholic teenager fighting her sinful desires. Sundance midnight selection Amulet (VOD July 24) drops a homeless military veteran into a haunted house in London. And director Jan Komasa chases his Oscar-nominated Corpus Christi with The Hater (Netflix July 29), about a man who gets a job spreading political misinformation.

