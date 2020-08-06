Plus

Micheál Richardson and Liam Neeson in Made In Italy Photo : IFC Films

The disturbing documentary A Thousand Cuts (virtual theaters August 7) examines the attacks on the press by president of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte. A bereaved Liam Neeson travels to scenic Tuscany with his teenage son in James D’Arcy’s Made In Italy (VOD and select drive-in theaters August 7). Embrace Of The Serpent director Ciro Guerra makes his English-language debut with the literary adaptation Waiting For The Barbarians (VOD and digital platforms August 7), starring Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Mark Rylance. Comedy pros Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement anchor Kris Rey’s indie comedy I Used To Go Here (VOD August 7). Val Kilmer hits DTV action Paydirt (VOD and digital platforms August 7) as a grizzled sheriff hunting an ex-convict. Sabrina Carpenter has to form her own dance crew to get into college for some reason in Work It (Netflix August 7). A widowed Stellan Skarsgård reflects on his adolescence in Out Stealing Horses (VOD August 7). Black-and-white Cannes contender Song Without A Name (virtual theaters August 7) retells a harrowing true story of infant kidnapping in Peru. For anyone who thought Dolittle wasn’t inspirational enough, here’s kid-lit adaptation The One And Only Ivan (Disney+ August 14), with Sam Rockwell as a talking gorilla mounting an escape from captivity. Long-delayed family comedy Magic Camp (Disney+ August 14), featuring Adam Devine and Jeffrey Tambor, is finally seeing the light of day. Endless (VOD and digital platforms August 14) pairs Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton in a life-after-death romance. A famous fashion designer gets the documentary profile treatment in Martin Margiela: In His Own Words (virtual theaters August 14). A Soviet cosmonaut returns to Earth with something inside him in the Alien-ish thriller Sputnik (VOD and digital platforms August 14). The Silencing (VOD and digital platforms August 14) pits Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis against a serial killer; it is apparently unrelated to same-day-release The Bay Of Silence (virtual theaters, VOD, and digital platforms August 14), featuring The Square’s Claes Bang searching for his mysteriously missing family. French actor and singer Jeanne Balibar makes her directorial debut with the comedy Wonders In The Suburbs (MUBI August 19). Speaking of movies by actors, Jay Baruchel has adapted horror comic Random Acts Of Violence (Shudder August 20) for the screen. Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams are teenage lovebirds in Chemical Hearts (Amazon Prime August 21). The Sleepover (Netflix August 21) looks a lot like Spy Kids, except Mom is a thief instead of a secret agent. The “magical realist documentary” Anbessa (MUBI August 26) follows an Ethiopian mother and son displaced by the construction of condominiums. Bullied teens see a sinister application for the vampire they stumble upon in The Shed (Shudder August 27). Years after playing the love interest in the Transformers films, Megan Fox finally gets her own action vehicle with Rogue (VOD and digital platforms August 28). In the vein of Frozen—no, not the Disney one—comes the based-on-a-true-story thriller Centigrade (VOD, digital platforms, and select drive-in theaters August 28), about a Norwegian couple trapped in their car during a snowstorm. And writer-director Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud, The Hero) returns with the coming-of-age drama All Together Now (Netflix August 28).

