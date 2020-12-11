This Christmas, look beyond the classics to some more offbeat holiday movies

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas Screenshot : Warner Bros.

It’s mid-December, and for many people, that means the Christmas season is in full swing. Far be it from us at The A.V. Club to deny anyone their annual holiday traditions—including the yuletide staples, like It’s Wonderful Life or A Christmas Story or Home Alone, that grace televisions (and, in normal times, movie screens) every year around this time. But what about those who are just a little sick of the regularly scheduled programming, who want to find something different under the proverbial tree this December? On this very special holiday-themed episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss some of their favorite alternative Christmas picks, from the new classics that haven’t yet earned their spot in the canon to some dark counter-programming for all the incorrigible Grinches out there. Don’t worry, though: They also find room to sing the praises of a couple of more traditional films. Because it wouldn’t be Christmas without a few ol’ chestnuts.

