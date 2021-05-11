This new trailer for The Green Knight most definitely shreds

Screenshot : YouTube

Prepare to have thine faces melted off. A24 has released a new trailer for The Green Knight, one of the most upsetting casualties of last year’s delayed release dates. Originally set to arrive last summer, David Lowery’s wild medieval fantasy has been rescheduled for July 30, only in theaters—yup, we are officially re-entering a theater-first world.



Lowery’s latest effort, based on Arthurian legend, looks radically different from his previous two films—2017's A Ghost Story and 2018's The Old Man & The Gun—but he’s also no stranger to the realm of fantasy, as evidenced by Pete’s Dragon (arguably the best of Disney’s crop of live-action reboots). The Green Knight stars Dev Patel, Ralph Ineson (as the eponymous knight), Alicia Vikander, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, and Barry Keoghan. Here’s the official plot description:

