Netflix accelerates what’s sure to be a truly exasperating two months of holiday-themed content with the snowless yuletide rom-com Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix 11/5). Presumably much less heartwarming, Kindred (select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD 11/6) places an expecting mother into the clutches of her deceased husband’s malicious family. The documentary Coded Bias (virtual theaters 11/11) revisits the disturbing discovery that racism is baked into facial recognition algorithms. Veteran documentarian Manfred Kirchheimer returns with Free Time (virtual theaters 11/11), a B&W collage of New York City footage shot in the late 1950s. Netflix pulls out some bigger stars, like Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Ricky Martin, for another November holiday offering, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix 11/13). Sophia Loren returns to the screen after a decade away to star in her son’s new film, The Life Ahead (Netflix 11/13), as a Holocaust survivor in Italy. Two closeted teenagers in the Ireland of the 1990s pretend to date each other in the semi-autobiographical Dating Amber (VOD and digital platforms 11/13). Mel Gibson is a gun-toting Santa Claus in action-comedy Fatman (select theaters 11/13; VOD and digital platforms 11/17). Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding finds dislocation and love in Vietnam as the protagonist of Monsoon (select theaters, virtual theaters, VOD 11/13). Malin Akerman joins an underground fight club in the comedy Chick Fight (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 11/13). Crime thriller Echo Boomers (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 11/13) enlists Patrick Schwarzenegger and Michael Shannon to dramatize a true story of Chicago college kids turned thieves. The Giant (VOD 11/13) casts Odessa Young as a teenager whose small Georgia town is plagued by a rash of serial killings. Not to be confused with a different recent thriller of the same title, Dreamland (VOD and digital platforms 11/17) features Margot Robbie as a bank robber on the run through Great Depression-era Texas. Experimental documentary Cemetery (MUBI 11/18) follows an elephant during a natural disaster. Vanessa Hudgens signs up for more holiday-themed mistaken-identity hijinks in the sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix 11/19). Stephen Dorff is an MMA champ and deadbeat dad in Embattled (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 11/20). Christine Baranski is the modern Scrooge villain of Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square (Netflix 11/22). Bill & Ted star Alex Winter directed a documentary about Frank Zappa (select theaters, VOD, and digital platforms 11/22). And The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos made a new short film with Matt Dillon, “Nimic” (MUBI 11/27).

