Screenshot : YouTube

It’s been 20 years since Billy Crystal last directed a film, having p reviously set his talents (and never-ending baseball nostalgia) on the TV-movie sports picture 61* for HBO. (Before that, his previous two efforts were Forget Paris and Mr. Saturday Night.) Now Crystal is back in the director’s chair (and the writer’s chair) (and the actor’s chair) for a new film with Tiffany Haddish, Here Today, which operates on a pretty irresistible premise: It would be fun to watch Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish be friends.

And, indeed, it is, even if the trailer hints at a much heavier story lurking underneath the meet cute of Haddish inadvertently purchasing Crystal (a veteran comedy writer) through an auction that was actually for her boyfriend . Burgeoning dementia talk can’t eclipse the fact that these are still two of the most gifted comic quippers in the business, though, or their obvious comedic chemistry (as opposed to the other kind, which the trailer also , thankfully, makes clear will not be happening here).

Here Today arrives in theaters May 7.