Tigertail's Alan Yang and Tzi Ma on life, love, and Wong Kar-Wai

In Alan Yang’s new movie Tigertail, The Farewell’s Tzi Ma plays Pin-Jui, a Taiwanese man who fell in love in his hometown in his youth before choosing an arranged marriage and a move to America for what he believes is the betterment of his family. Whether or not that choice was the right one is up for interpretation throughout the film, but the story also shadows some of the journeys Yang’s own father took in his life, as well as takes a deep look at the idea that our parents might have deep pain and complicated pasts that they’ve kept hidden from us. The A.V. Club talked to Yang and Ma about their own relationships with their families, as well as what it’s like to wrestle with the immigrant experience here in the U.S.

Tigertail premieres on Netflix April 10.

