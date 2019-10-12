Tim Heidecker does a pretty mean Paul McCartney impression

As fans of his podcast Office Hours may know, Tim Heidecker is a huge Beatles dork. He grew up obsessing over minutiae related to the group, from producers to their days on the Reeperbahn, and has continued that obsession—to a slightly more palatable extent—to this day.

We talked to Heidecker about his new movie Mister America for a piece that ran earlier this week, but while we were chatting, went down a bit of a Beatles-related rabbit hole. That tangent, including Heidecker’s pretty killer Paul McCartney impression, are above.