VideoInterview2021

Tom Holland says making Cherry changed how he looks at addiction

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
It doesn’t take making a movie about addiction to realize that the way we treat substance abusers is not only wrong but entirely unsympathetic. In Tom Holland’s case, though, it didn’t hurt. As he tells The A.V. Club, making Apple TV’s new movie Cherry with The Russo Brothers helped him to see and recognize what it really means to be an addict. He also says he learned a lot more about how we mistreat and underserve struggling veterans, especially here in the States. Click on the video above for all that plus Holland’s thoughts about filming in stunning and friendly Cleveland, Ohio.

Cherry is in select theaters now and hits Apple TV Plus on Friday, March 12.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

