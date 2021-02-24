Photo : Courtesy of Marvel/Sony

MCU fans have been desperately waiting for any info about the third Spider-Man movie. The cast knows that desperation very well, so they decided to have some fun with it. Tom Holland trolled fans on Instagram with a mock-up logo featuring “Spider-Man Phone Home” as the title. Then his costars started to join in: Jacob Batalon shared another logo with the title “Spider-Man Home-Wrecker” and Zendaya went with “Spider-Man Home Slice.” Even Tony Revolori tweeted that he was previously informed of the clear title choice, “Spider-Man: Ese Homie.”



But fans had endured enough teasing, so on Wednesday, Holland shared a video featuring the real title: Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the video, Holland jokes to his costars that he’s been given a fake title again by director Jon Watts. “I don’t understand why he keeps doing this! I don’t spoil things! Name one thing I’ve actually spoiled,” says Holland. Hmm yeah, Holland would never. The real title’s then revealed on a white board.



The exact plot of No Way Home hasn’t been revealed yet, but we do know that Alfred Molina is returning to his role as Doctor Octopus (who is perhaps the best villain from the original Spider-Man movies). Jamie Foxx is also returning as Electro, whom he first played in Amazing Spider-Man 2. What we did learn today is that there seemingly will never be a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie without “home” in the title and Spider-Man keeps getting further away from home in each one.