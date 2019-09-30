Toy Story 4 entered the Disney-Pixar canon earlier this year when it hit theaters, earning reviews calling it both “breezy” and “strange” from highly esteemed websites like this one. It’s entering the realm of home video now, which is where we started in a recent conversation with the film’s Kristen Schaal and Ally Maki. As Trixie and Giggle McDimples, respectively, the pair offer comic levity to the sentimental tale—something that continued right into this interview months after their voiceover work was done. In the clip above, you’ll see the pair talking about those white, plastic Disney VHS cases, Schaal’s ungrateful daughter, and whatever else they felt like taking on.

Toy Story 4 hits digital services Oct. 1, and DVD/Blu-Ray Oct. 8.