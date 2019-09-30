Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Toy Story 4's Kristen Schaal and Ally Maki on Disney clamshells and picky kids

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Toy Story 4
Save

Toy Story 4 entered the Disney-Pixar canon earlier this year when it hit theaters, earning reviews calling it both “breezy” and “strange” from highly esteemed websites like this one. It’s entering the realm of home video now, which is where we started in a recent conversation with the film’s Kristen Schaal and Ally Maki. As Trixie and Giggle McDimples, respectively, the pair offer comic levity to the sentimental tale—something that continued right into this interview months after their voiceover work was done. In the clip above, you’ll see the pair talking about those white, plastic Disney VHS cases, Schaal’s ungrateful daughter, and whatever else they felt like taking on.

Toy Story 4 hits digital services Oct. 1, and DVD/Blu-Ray Oct. 8.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement