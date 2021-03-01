Like so many of us, Tracy Morgan is a Coming To America stan. He estimates he’s seen the original film at least 200 times, and has idolized Eddie Murphy from the first time he saw him put on Mr. Robinson’s red pumas on Saturday Night Live. That’s why it’s such a big deal for Morgan that he’s now stepping onto the Amazon Prime Video screen as part of Coming 2 America. In the movie, Morgan plays Uncle Reem, one of the Queens-based relatives of Prince Akeem’s previously unknown son Lavelle. In the role, Morgan is loud and bossy, popping off in classic Tracy Morgan style, but he also brings an air of respect for the work that’s clearly coming from the heart.

That respect is something Morgan addresses in the video interview above, which also includes the comedian telling The A.V. Club about his time spent poking around in SNL’s storage archives looking for the aforementioned red Pumas, among other legendary Murphy costume pieces.

Coming 2 America premieres Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.