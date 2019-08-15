Though the star of Where’d You Go, Bernadette is undoubtedly Cate Blanchett—she plays the titular Bernadette, after all—the actress is joined by a really stellar supporting cast, including everyone from Kristen Wiig to a number of baby penguins. Zoe Chao and Troian Bellisario are two members of that cast, both playing women who are both intrigued by Blanchett’s Bernadette and immensely frustrated by her at points. The A.V. Club talked to the pair about their roles in the movie, as well as why it resonated with them personally.

Photo credit: Wilson Webb/Annapurna Pictures