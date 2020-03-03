Unlucky travelers stumble into a nightmare in this exclusive reveal of the surreal horror of Honeydew

Photo : Yellow Veil Pictures

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival lineup was announced earlier today, and among the big names and splashy premieres lurks a quieter release: The world premiere of director Devereux Milburn’s debut feature, Honeydew. And it’s the quiet ones you have to watch out for.

That being said, t he film is not without its celebrity bona fides: Steven Spielberg’s son, Sawyer Spielberg, co-stars in his debut film role. But an effects-driven Spielberg blockbuster—or even a Lincoln—this is not. If anything, it’s a spiritual cousin to Osgood Perkins’ Gretel And Hansel, given that Milburn describes the film as “ a feverish horror film set in rural New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her p eculiar son.” A riff on Hansel And Gretel, in other words, with a gruesome hallucinatory bent that’s teased in the exclusive film stills and poster by Midnight Marauder.



Honeydew will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which will take place in New York City from April 15-26.

