Once you plow through all the political rants, Twitter these days seems to be full of endless pop-culture debates, like the recent “What’s Nicolas Cage’s best movie?” which caused titles like Leaving Las Vegas and Raising Arizona to briefly trend. Sure, he won the Oscar for the former and is hilarious in the latter, but what about Cage’s very first starring role, as punker Randy in the 1983 teen rom-com Valley Girl? Perhaps many of the opiners were unfamiliar, as that cinematic classic was not available via streaming.

Until now, that is. Today, MGM makes the miraculous announcement that it “is releasing its 1983 hit teen comedy Valley Girl across all digital platforms for the first time ever… Directed by Martha Coolidge and starring Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Michelle Meyrink, Elizabeth Daily, Cameron Dye and Michael Bowen, the film was originally released in theaters on April 29, 1983.” You can now find Valley Girl on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, VUDU, FandangoNOW, and other streaming platforms.

That’s excellent news for sheltered-at-home viewers who would like to visit (or revisit) one of the ultimate ’80s movies, with a plethora of upturned collars, lines like “If they attack the car, save the radio,” now fortunately unfamiliar vocabulary words like “grody” and “tripendicular,” and songs by The Plimsouls. Just in case you’re unfamiliar, the Romeo-And-Juliet themed movie (without the bloodshed and/or tragedy) features the lovely Deborah Foreman as the title character, who dumps her preppy boyfriend and then falls for Cage’s intriguing Randy from Hollywood, much to the consternation of her friends. Look for E.G. Daily as one of Julie’s valley pals, Frederic Forrest as her ex-hippy dad, and as long as you don’t mind hearing that Modern English song a whole bunch of times, you’re all set.