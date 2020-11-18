Fans of significant double casting, rejoice, for The Princess Switch is back. Netflix’s smash Vanessa Hudgens vehicle returns for the 2020 holiday season with a sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again. This time, Hudgens plays three different characters trapped in a swap situation with royal consequences, all while surrounded by heaps upon heaps of Christmas decorations.

The A.V. Club talked to Hudgens about why she thinks people love a good holiday movie, as well as about her own lack of baking acumen. (Her peak is probably a good Pillsbury crescent roll, she says.) We also talked about her very public love for Halloween, and why there just aren’t any heartwarming Halloween rom-coms.