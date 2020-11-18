Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Vanessa Hudgens loves Christmas, shortbread, and those Pillsbury crescent rolls

Fans of significant double casting, rejoice, for The Princess Switch is back. Netflix’s smash Vanessa Hudgens vehicle returns for the 2020 holiday season with a sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again. This time, Hudgens plays three different characters trapped in a swap situation with royal consequences, all while surrounded by heaps upon heaps of Christmas decorations.

The A.V. Club talked to Hudgens about why she thinks people love a good holiday movie, as well as about her own lack of baking acumen. (Her peak is probably a good Pillsbury crescent roll, she says.) We also talked about her very public love for Halloween, and why there just aren’t any heartwarming Halloween rom-coms.

