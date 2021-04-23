Vin Diesel Photo : Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Nuance is something everyone associates with the cinema of Vincent “Vin” Diesel. The star of such minimalist fare as Bloodshot, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, and The Last Witch Hunter, which one assumes is about the last in a long line of witch hunters, Diesel is re-teaming with his Fate Of The Furious director F. Gary Gray for the action-comedy Muscle. The film’s plot and log-line is being kept under wraps, per Deadline, but it’s almost certainly about someone with muscles who hates sleeves (presumably a person with the first name Vin and the last name Diesel).



Muscle will mark the third collaboration between Gray and Diesel, which began back in 2003 with A Man Apart. A boilerplate action thriller, the movie featured the best DVD tagline this side of Yo-da man with “make this man a part of your DVD collection.” Roughly 15 years later, Diesel and Gray returned with the eighth Fast And Furious film, The Fate Of The Furious. Viewers were much more receptive to that one and made that man a part of their moviegoing experience to the tune of $1.2 billion. Not bad, considering the name is a little too fancy for the guys who are now making a movie called Muscle.

As mentioned, the plot of Muscle is being kept under lock and key, lest anyone find out that Vin Diesel is making a movie where he has muscles. In the meantime, Diesel is preparing for the long-awaited ninth entry in the Fast And Furious franchise, which we’re all very excited for, obviously. Still, it’s always nice to see Diesel ditching the highfalutin, artsy-fartsy stuff, like the recently announced Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and get back to something we regular folk can understand. Muscle. Now that’s a title you can set your watch to.

