Photo : Focus Features

It may seem like a lifetime ago tha t Promising Young Woman debuted to intense buzz at the Sundance Film Festival, but, believe it or not, it was less than a year ago, back at the end of January 2020. Initially slated for an April release, Emerald Fennell’s razor-sharp battle cry against a world where a man’s reputation is worth more than a woman’s safety is sure to be the conversation-starter of the season—and we’re giving 10 readers a chance to get ahead of the conversation.



Advertisement

We’re taking RSVPs for a virtual screening of Promising Young Woman on Wednesday, December 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, and to claim yours, all you have to do is follow this link and fill out some basic information. We’ve only got 10 slots available for this highly anticipated film, so act quickly—and if you don’t get in, Promising Young Woman hits select theaters on December 25.