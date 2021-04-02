Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We asked Cliff "Method Man" Smith and Lorraine Toussaint what they'd name a horse

Marah Eakin
In the new Netflix movie Concrete Cowboy, Lorraine Toussaint plays Nessie, matriarch of the Fletcher Street stables. She’s commanding and motherly, and helps keep the neighborhood’s kids on the straight and narrow. Should they veer off, though, that’s where Cliff “Method Man” Smith’s character comes into play. As Leroy, he’s both a former Fletcher Street rider and a member of the Philadelphia police force, a role that sometimes puts him at odds with his old pals. Either way, though, both know horses.

As such, The A.V. Club asked the pair, along with co-star Jharrel Jerome, what they’d call their horse, should one ever trot into their home stables. The names are cute, inventive, and in the video above.

Concrete Cowboy is streaming now on Netflix.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

