When it comes to movies, there’s the one you love the most, and then there’s the one you’ve seen the most. The latter’s not necessarily the best film of all time—rather, it may be the movie you’ll stop and watch when you catch it on a good old fashioned channel flip, or the one VHS tape you watched to death as a kid. We’ve tackled this question ourselves in our AVQ&A feature, so we thought we’d pose it to the stars on the Golden Globes red carpet. The answers range from Brazil to Casablanca.

Advertisement