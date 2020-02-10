We asked stars at the Independent Spirit Awards: What's the first indie movie you remember seeing?

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are a celebration of all things out there, from low-budget films to deep cut references to sandwiches in Hustlers. That’s why The A.V. Club thought it would be interesting to ask stars and creators on the blue carpet about when they realized film could really go there—more specifically, when they first realized what an indie movie was. In the clip above, you’ll see answers from Mary Kay Place, Davy Rothbart, Driveways’ Hong Chau and Andrew Ahn, the Wild Nights With Emily team, Jon M. Chu, and more. Long live independent film.

