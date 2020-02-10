Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoAsk Around

We asked stars at the Independent Spirit Awards: What's the first indie movie you remember seeing?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Independent Spirit Awards
Save

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are a celebration of all things out there, from low-budget films to deep cut references to sandwiches in Hustlers. That’s why The A.V. Club thought it would be interesting to ask stars and creators on the blue carpet about when they realized film could really go there—more specifically, when they first realized what an indie movie was. In the clip above, you’ll see answers from Mary Kay Place, Davy Rothbart, Driveways’ Hong Chau and Andrew Ahn, the Wild Nights With Emily team, Jon M. Chu, and more. Long live independent film.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, many others left out of Oscars “In Memoriam” segment

HBO apparently wants Mark Ruffalo for its Parasite TV show

Jojo Rabbit is not the new Life Is Beautiful

The Outsider shape-shifted into silliness last night

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement