In her When Romance Meets Comedy feature, Caroline Siede remarked that To All The Boys I Loved Before expertly combined “the stylized cinematography of a Wes Anderson movie with the heart of a John Hughes film and the spirit of the best of the 1990s high school rom-coms.” Like all of its cinematic forebears, the Netflix hit also boasted a killer soundtrack, offering up fresh new tracks from artists like LAUV and Anna Of The North. For its sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (and the already-filmed trilogy-ender Always And Forever, Lara Jean), Netflix again collaborated with music supervisors Laura Webb and Lindsay Wolfington to bring together the perfect collection of swoon-worthy songs. On selecting the tracks for the sequel, Webb told us that “[the movie’s] audience is really receptive to hearing fun, new music,” which gave them to room explore some fresh sounds with a dash of nostalgia. “Everyone commented on how the music in the first film had this ‘80s vibe throughout it,” said Wolfington. “And the two big cover songs [in P.S. I Still Love You] are ‘80s songs... so it was a fun way to bring the decade’s music into this one without relying on the New Wave synth sounds.”

In the spirit of the movie’s romantic soundtrack—and it s February 12 premiere date, just before Valentine’s Day—we asked the P.S. I Still Love You cast, filmmakers, and other Netflix stars at its red carpet premiere to tell us about their favorite love songs. Star Lana Condor, author Jenny Han, music supervisors Webb and Wolfington, and more weighed in on the music that always makes their hearts sing.