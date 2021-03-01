Since premiering over 20 years ago, SpongeBob SquarePants has morphed into a certified juggernaut. Its 265 episodes over 13 seasons make it the fifth longest running television series of all time, and the property has been spun off into multiple iterations, including comic books, theme park rides, video games, and even a stage musical. It’s also spawned three feature-length films: 2004's The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, 2015's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water, and now The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run, which premieres in the States later this week. There’s also a new spin-off series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, also premiering March 4, just in time for Paramount Plus’s big launch.

With all that in mind, we decided to sit down with SpongeBob’s central cast—Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, and Clancy Brown—to quiz them on what they’ve learned over the past 20-odd years spent in and around the sea. Sure, we could have asked them SpongeBob questions, but instead we went tangentially aquatic and challenged them to a game we made up and decided to call “Is This A Real Fish?” What followed was both a surprisingly educational and un-surprisingly hilarious experience, all captured for the video above.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years will both be available to stream this Friday, March 4.