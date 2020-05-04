With the current season of Riverdale winding down a little earlier than planned, Netflix is keeping fans of the teen drama sated with Dangerous Lies, a thriller showcase for Camila Mendes. And while Mendes’ Katie Franklin doesn’t fire off quite as many quips as Veronica Lodge, she’s still got a murder mystery to deal with, and a whole cast of characters with questionable motives—including her own husband, Adam, played by Jessie T. Usher. In keeping with the film’s themes, we played a round of “2 Truths, 1 Lie” with Mendes and Usher to see just how well they knew their co-star: Was Usher’s first acting gig an Oscar Mayer commercial? Was Mendes friends with Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse before they booked The CW series? The stars give it their best guesses, and also tell us about which Dangerous Lies scenes were the most challenging to film.

Dangerous Lies is available to stream now on Netflix.