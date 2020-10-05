The Jerk, “Tonight, You Belong To Me”

Steve Martin’s major motion picture debut is wall-to-wall foolishness, revolving around a lovable simpleton who never noticed the differences between himself and his adopted parents, rejoices the first time his name appears in the phonebook (and dies because of that listing), and earnestly declares things like “This is the best Pizza In A Cup ever.” It’s inventive, Carl Reiner-directed foolishness, but foolishness nonetheless. And so it comes as a great shock—and really helps define The Jerk’s unique point of view —when all that lets up for two-and-a-half minutes of seaside crooning from Martin and Bernadette Peters. Their duet on the old standard “Tonight, You Belong To Me” is incredibly tender stuff, lit partially by moonlight and bonfire and imbued with the curious chemistry between Martin and Peters’ lovestruck characters. It’s a breather from the comic free-for-all surrounding it—though maybe not the type the star and filmmakers were hoping for. “I thought the scene was touching and I couldn’t wait for it to come on screen, hoping the audience would be as affected as I’d been,” Martin later wrote of an early test screening. “The movie was rolling along with lots of laughter. Then the song came on. Mass exodus for popcorn. Song over, audience returns for laughs.” Here’s hoping they made it back in time for the scene’s coronet kicker. [Erik Adams]