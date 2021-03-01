Tom And Jerry Photo : Warner Bros.

The latest movie in Warner Bros.’ run of simultaneous HBO Max/theatrical releases came out this weekend, and like the previous three, it landed in the top spot of the box office charts. Unlike the last two, though, it actually made some money in the process—though, to be clear, we are talking pandemic money, which isn’t all that much when compared to the old days. The new movie was the (mostly) live-action Tom And Jerry, which made nearly $14 million this past weekend, which already puts it ahead of previous WB releases The Little Things (it made $925,000 this week for a total of nearly $13 million after five weeks) and Judas And The Black Messiah ($500,000 this week and a total of $4 million after three weeks). It can’t touch Wonder Woman 1984 yet, which only made $710,000 this week but is sitting at $43 million and ended up in third this weekend.

In second, of course, was the biggest movie of the past 14 weeks: The Croods: A New Age, which is the only other film that made over $1 million at the box office this weekend (and for The Croods it was barely over $1 million). It has made $52 million total, so $10 more than WW84, but that’s still not especially impressive when compared to pre-quar box office numbers. Further down the list, Golden Globes Best Picture winner Nomadland went up slightly, making $528,000 this weekend (five percent more than last week!), but Hulu has been pushing it fairly heavily so it probably isn’t hanging too many hopes on the box office. Then again, as long as it can hang in there, it will almost certainly be getting some increased attention when Oscar nominations come around.

For a more detailed breakdown of the weekend’s box office numbers, head over to Box Office Mojo.