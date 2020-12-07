The Croods: A New Age Photo : Universal Pictures

We’re in another one of those middle weeks of the pandemic box office era, with no single big movie coming out to make a little bit of money before settling into a groove of not making very much money at all, which means last week’s top movie—The Croods: A New Age—is also this week’s top movie (though it made substantially less money). The long-awaited Croods sequel made $4.4 million this past weekend, which is nothing to turn your nose up at considering it’s, oh, almost $4 million higher than anything else this week, but it is more than 50 percent down from last week because the theater industry is bleeding and nothing can stop it now except for magic or some kind of big time machine that can carry us all into 2022 or whatever.

Next up is Luke Greenfield’s road trip comedy movie Half Brothers, which is not related to Step Brothers, but still made $720,000 in its first weekend. After that is four-week survivor Freaky, adding $460,000 to its total, followed by All My Life, the only other newcomer this week (technically, more on that in a bit). The “dreadfully lackluster terminal-illness romance,” as it’s described in Carlos Aguilar’s review, made $350,000. After that is The War With Grandpa, a movie that has been on the charts for nine weeks and has only made $17 million (it got $329,000 this week). And yes, that is a terrible top five, money-wise.

Scrolling all the way down to 10th place, we have Disney’s requisite addition to the box office list: Die Hard, which made $189,000 this weekend. You can currently stream it on HBO Max, and if you roll the dice and pick a random television channel, there’s a good chance it’ll be on there too. But sure, go out, see a movie. Leave your troubles behind. The only other sort-of-new addition came way down in 15th place: Francis Ford Coppola’s new director’s cut of the third Godfather movie, now dubbed Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone. It’s getting a very brief theatrical run, and it made $52,000 in its opening week here.

Other interesting highlights: Some churchy movie called Play The Flute has apparently been in theaters for 97 weeks and has made a total of $254,475 dollars (it played in one theater this past weekend). Also, the recent Grinch remake has somehow been in theaters for 109 weeks and has made $270,785,000. We wrote the whole number out so we could remember what it was like in the old days. Sigh.

For a more detailed breakdown of this weekend’s box office numbers, check out Box Office Mojo.

