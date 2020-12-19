What films should’ve made our best of 2020 list?

Kajillionaire

In what I believe is a first for me as a contributor to the A.V. Club best-movies-of-the-year round-up, my choice for the single best movie of the year, Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, didn’t place at all on the final list. I can accept that July’s sensibility is too strange or off-putting to make headway with everyone. (I won’t say “twee,” because it means nothing.) But finding out that it didn’t have enough support to crack the top 25 stings; this is such an original riff on the con-artist subgenre, with Evan Rachel Wood as a woman who has grown up both too fast and not at all, thanks to her parents’ low-level scams. The movie’s offbeat humor gives way to July’s insights about the role-playing that goes into so many parent-child relationships, with a perfect ending that made my heart leap. Please go watch it. I’ll sit here with my nostalgia for the time I forced God Help The Girl onto the 2014 list. [Jesse Hassenger]