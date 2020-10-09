What horror classic have you never seen?

Photo : Film Publicity Archive/United Archives ( Getty Images )

Everybody has classic movies they’ve somehow never seen. On this week’s episode of Film Club, we’re addressing two of them in a new feature called The Blindspot Challenge, wherein our critics, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife, confess and then fill in the biggest gaps in their moviegoing history. And because it’s October, both films are of the horror variety: Katie finally catches up with Richard Donner’s satanic blockbuster staple The Omen, while A.A. Dowd gets around to the influential French shocker Eyes Without A Face. But what major horror milestone have you never seen?

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we've recorded episode remotely.