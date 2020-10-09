Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What horror classic have you never seen?
What horror classic have you never seen?

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Photo: Film Publicity Archive/United Archives (Getty Images)

Everybody has classic movies they’ve somehow never seen. On this week’s episode of Film Club, we’re addressing two of them in a new feature called The Blindspot Challenge, wherein our critics, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife, confess and then fill in the biggest gaps in their moviegoing history. And because it’s October, both films are of the horror variety: Katie finally catches up with Richard Donner’s satanic blockbuster staple The Omen, while A.A. Dowd gets around to the influential French shocker Eyes Without A Face. But what major horror milestone have you never seen?

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. And while you’re there, check out The A.V. Club’s other podcast, Push The The Envelope.

Katie Rife

