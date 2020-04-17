What lies ahead for arthouse theaters? We asked the GM of Chicago's Music Box Theatre

Photo : Music Box Theatre

Welcome back to Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie-discussion series. In addition to this week’s regularly scheduled installment—which you can listen to here—we’re coming to you again with our first ever interview episode. Ryan Oestreich, general manager of Chicago’s historic Music Box Theatre, was kind enough to hop on a call with our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife for a pleasant chat, which you can listen to below. In the episode, you’ll hear Oestreich discuss the challenges of running an arthouse theater in the middle of a pandemic, when he thinks moviegoers can get back into theaters, and what lies aheads for the moviegoing industry as a whole.



