What’s a movie you enjoyed, but never want to see again?

Hannah Takes The Stairs

Like William, I have a movie I’ve avoided revisiting simply due to the impossibility of repeating the circumstances that made it such a lovely theater-going experience. I was in one of the worst moods of my life when I went to see Hannah Takes The Stairs, Joe Swanberg’s breakout film that also became one of the defining works (for better or worse) of the so-called mumblecore film movement. Ambling into the IFC Center grouchy and sleep-deprived, I was slowly won over by this ray of light of a film—breezy, relatable, effortlessly charming, and with a touch so light it felt occasionally as though the whole thing might float off into the ether. I’m not sure it’s stood the test of time, but I don’t necessarily want to know. Right place, right time, and all that. There was a Q&A with the cast and crew afterward that I barely remember; I do, however, remember thinking I needed to check out more films by the sunny young star of the movie, some unknown actor named Greta Gerwig. [Alex McLevy]