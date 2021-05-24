Image : Marvel Studios

Finally, years after the movie was confirmed at Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel has released a trailer for Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s Eternals and granted an MCU-hungry world its first glimpses of Ikaris, Sersi, and Ajak—three characters who may someday be fan-favorites, but at this point even the most dedicated Marvel fans might struggle to tell you literally anything about them . Marvel, in its post Avengers: Endgame confidence, has put itself in a position that it hasn’t been in since before the release of the first Guardians Of The Galaxy, when the studio (high on the success of The Avengers) decided to convince the general public to care about a movie involving a tree and a raccoon who are friends with a bad Han Solo rip-off. Now we’ve got nearly a dozen new superheroes, none of which are household names, and Marvel has released a trailer of them falling in love, palling around, and quietly observing humanity for a millennia.

Advertisement

So, for anyone who needs a little help dipping their toe into Marvel’s next big thing, we’ve decided to take a deeper look and try to figure out what the heck is going on in this Eternals trailer.

The trailer opens with what we assume are ancient humans encountering The Eternals for the first time. In the comics, both humans and Eternals were created by The Celestials (essentially space-gods, with Star-Lord’s dad claiming to be one in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2) just because that’s the kind of thing you do when you’re a space-god. Humans are meant to live their lives on Earth and do cute little things with their limited lifespans, while Eternals look down on them from above and use their various superpowers to… do nothing, because they’re not supposed to interfere. (But they do, as teased by the fact that a lot of Eternals have similar names to famous mythological figures.) For a more detailed introduction on all of this, we wrote an introductory primer to Eternals’ complicated lore back in 2019.

The next thing we see is a shot of the Eternal Ikaris (Richard Madden) looking down on the humans as Sersi (Gemma Chan) mentions how beautiful “it” is, followed by an extended montage of surprisingly famous people doing largely inexplicable things in sci-fi superhero outfits. Rather than breaking down what’s going on here (because we don’t know), let’s take a look at the cast:

Richard Madden as Ikaris. In the comics, he has all of the same super-healing, super-strength, and (more or less) immortality of the other Eternals, plus he can fly, teleport, and shoot energy beams. Screenshot : YouTube Gemma Chan as Sersi. She has the usual super-abilities in the comics, plus telekinesis and matter transmutation, and she is presumably the same Circe that meets Odysseus in The Odyssey (meaning The Odyssey really happened in the Marvel Universe, at least in the comics). Screenshot : YouTube Angelina Jolie as Thena, a.k.a. Athena, daughter of Zeus. Again, in the comics she has all the super-strength and super-healing, with an added emphasis on firing energy blasts and creating weapons out of thin air. Screenshot : YouTube Salma Hayek as Ajak. In the comics, Ajak is the one Eternal who can communicate with the Celestials, making him (he’s a man in the comics) a valuable member of the team, but it looks like Hayek’s version will put the character in more of a direct leadership role. Screenshot : YouTube Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Barry Keoghan as Druig. Sometimes it’s a spoiler to say what a character does in the comics, but come on, you don’t cast Barry Keoghan to be the nice guy who everyone likes. Okay? Screenshot : YouTube Lia McHugh as Sprite, the wacky trickster of the Eternals and the implied inspiration for Peter Pan and Puck. Skilled in creating mind-bending illusions in the comics. Screenshot : YouTube Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. A swordsman in the comics who hides among humans as a Japanese action star, the movie version will replace that with him posing as a Bollywood movie star. Screenshot : YouTube Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. In the comics, Dane Whitman is better known as the Black Knight, the descendent of an olde-timey villain and wielder of a magical weapon known as the Ebony Blade. He’s sometimes a member of The Avengers. It’s unclear if any of that will be relevant here. Screenshot : YouTube Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Third from the left is Ma Dong-seok, who is playing Gilgamesh (of The Epic Of fame). He didn’t get a hero shot earlier in the trailer, but he’s basically super in every way. In the comics, he was treated as a big-time Eternals villain for a while, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for the movie. Screenshot : YouTube Lauren Ridloff as Makkari (i.e. Mercury), the super-speed member of the Eternals. In the comics, he (it’s another character who was originally a man) briefly gave up all other powers so he could be even faster. Screenshot : YouTube Bryan Tyree Henry is Phastos (i.e. Hephaestus), the inventor guy of the Eternals. Screenshot : YouTube 1 / 11

So what are all these immortal-ish super-people up to? With a cast this big, we would wager that one of them—we don’t know who, wink—will turn out to be the big villain, manipulating events to try and force the Eternals to assert their dominance over mankind. Otherwise, it seems likely that the movie will involve the Eternals trying to suppress their Eternal-ness and living among humans, either by choice or by some nefarious scheme (both have happened in the comics, for the record).

We would also like to call your attention to what appears to be a romantic subplot between Ikaris and Sersi, if only because Eternals having kids is an occasionally dangerous thing in the comics. Part of creator Jack Kirby’s original mythology is that Eternals are either born as perfect super-people (Eternals) or grotesque mutant people (Deviants) who are cast out of society. One of these Deviant children, a distant relative of the Earth-based Eternals who was born on Saturn’s moon Titan, grows up to be Thanos.

Advertisement

There are no hints of adorable Baby Thanos showing up in this Eternals trailer, but somebody having a purple baby and saying “Let’s name him… Thanos!” would be perfect for a stinger after the credits (not to mention a merchandising gold mine). We don’t know if that will happen and we don’t know what it would mean for the future of the MCU if it does, but we might be seeing Thanos’ parents fall in love here. If Marvel is concerned that simply putting “Marvel Studios” on the label isn’t enough to get MCU fans to care about Eternals, sneaking some surprise bonus Thanos backstory in there would certainly be one way to do it.