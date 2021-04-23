What’s the best (and worst) of this year’s Best Picture lineup?

Clockwise from top left: Nomadland (Photo: Searchlight Pictures); Judas And The Black Messiah (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures); Minari (Photo: Josh Ethan Johnson / A24); Promising Young Woman (Photo: Focus Features); The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Photo: Niko Tavernise / Netflix) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

The Academy Awards finally air this Sunday, some 14 months after last year’s ceremony and Parasite’s big win. To put a lid on this protracted awards season, Film Club wraps up its month-long, four-part series on the major categories with a discussion of the Best Picture lineup. Can anything stop Nomadland? And does anything deserve to? Before Hollywood’s big night, join critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife for one last round of Oscars talk.



