What was it like to be a stunt driver on Ford V Ferrari?

The Academy may not formally recognize the nerve-rattling work of stunt coordinators and performers with an awards category of their own, but its hard to overstate what these craftspeople bring to the table, especially in an Oscars favorite like Ford V Ferrari. During the film’s recent victory lap press tour in Los Angeles, we had the opportunity to sit down with former professional race car driver Jeff Bucknum who was part of the stunt team for the James Mangold drama. He gave us a peek into life on set as a stunt driver, and explained how Mangold worked in tandem with stunt coordinator Robert Nagle to ensure the safety of the entire cast and crew as cars reached speeds upwards of 100mph. Bucknum also discussed what it was like to step into the shoes of his father, Ronnie Bucknum, who raced in the Le Mans ‘66 against Ken Miles, placing third overall.

